Protests planned in major Pak cities against inflation

Religious party Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) has reportedly announced protests in major cities of the country against inflation under Prime Minister Imran Khan's regime.

The demonstrations are expected to be held on March 23 this year in Karachi, according to reports.

Meanwhile, there are reports saying that a protest is to be held at Sacramento CA on February 27 around 1 pm for a month-long campaign "Sanction Pakistan" as Islamabad invaded Balochistan in 1948 and occupied the region.

It is also for persecuting Pashtoons politically and suppressing them by arresting their political leaders and enforcing disappearance of activists.

Pashtuns, an ethnic minority blame Pakistan for marginalizing them for years. They say they have not been accorded their rights. And their demand for the same has been brutally suppressed.

Various PTM activists worldwide staged a protest against an attack on PTM central leaders like Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen and coordinator of PTM South Pashkhwa Noor Bacha.

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government increased petrol price by Rs 12.03 per litre, high-speed diesel by Rs 9.53 per litre and the price of light diesel was jacked up by Rs 9.43, ARY News reported.

The price of Kerosene also increased by Rs 10.08 per litre, according to the notification.

Besides politicians, traders, farmers, businessmen and people from all walks of life had expressed their serious concerns over the latest government move that, according to them, would bring a new wave of price-hike and inflation in the country, making it difficult for the middle and working classes to survive, Dawn newspaper had reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

