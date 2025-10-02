Protests sweep PoJK as march towards Muzaffarabad intensifies on fifth day

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], October 2 : Protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) entered their fifth day on Thursday, with demonstrations intensifying across the region. Initially triggered by the government's failure to address 38 long-standing demands, the agitation has escalated into a wider movement against alleged excesses by the military, bringing life to a standstill.

Large crowds were seen marching from Rawalakot towards Muzaffarabad as opposition leaders in Pakistan shared videos of the demonstrations online. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Syeda Zahr posted a video of the protest, writing, "A sea of people from Rawalakot has set out towards Muzaffarabad."

Chaudhry Muddasar Raza Machhiana, Coordinator to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, also shared visuals of the demonstrations, praising the resolve of protesters. "Salam to the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) who know how to claim their rights. The mothers of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have truly given birth to brave children," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Ehtesabb TV amplified the momentum of the agitation, stating on X: "After the success of this movement in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), willing, this will then go Punjab. It will go to Sindh, it will go to Balochistan, it will go to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Every ruling class is shameless within its own limits."

Faisal Khan, another social media user, added, "Slogans of revolution in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), protests are gaining momentum day by day, sold-out media will never show you this but social media fully supports them."

Earlier, Neelum Valley Public Action Committee leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir lashed out at the government in a viral video, accusing it of silencing people and unleashing violence on its own citizens. "This government has turned into a demon, and like demons who devour their own children, it is now killing its own people. They want to silence us by shutting down the media, deploying forces, and firing on us. With our voices suppressed, what position are you really standing on?" he said.

His remarks came as violent clashes erupted in Muzaffarabad, where Pakistani security forces opened fire on peaceful protesters demanding the Self-Rule Charter of Demands. The protests, led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), have resulted in over half a dozen casualties and several serious injuries in the past three days, according to sources.

What began as peaceful demonstrations has now spread across multiple districts of PoJK, with shops, businesses and transport services shut down. This escalation follows the administration's decision to impose an indefinite lockdown amid last week's protests led by the JKJAAC.

The demonstrations, which drew massive public support, centred around a 38-point charter of demands. The unrest stems from the government's failure to address these demands, which include the elimination of reserved seats in PoJK 12 legislative seats for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan as well as political reforms and urgent economic relief measures such as slashing electricity tariffs, providing subsidised wheat flour and ending perks for government officials. Protesters have also called for free education and health facilities.

As the demonstrations grew, the government responded by shutting down internet services across the region. Despite the clampdown, protests turned increasingly violent, with clashes reported between protesters and police in several districts. The unrest has paralysed daily life in PoJK, with markets, shops and transport services closed.

Reports indicate that several caravans of protesters have broken through blockades to enter Muzaffarabad, intensifying the standoff.

In Dudyal, Mirpur, the Action Committee announced that the body of a protester would not be buried until the administration concedes to their demands, while security forces were seen clearing bridges in an attempt to disrupt the protest march.

