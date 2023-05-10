PTI asks workers, supporters to gather at Islamabad Judicial Complex at 8 am

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 10 : Asserting that ongoing nationwide protests will continue until the release of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has instructed the party leaders, workers and supporters to gather at the Islamabad Judicial Complex at 8 am on Wednesday.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stated, "Important instructions from the party leadership: Senior leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf and workers and supporters of Islamabad will arrive at Judicial Complex Islamabad at 8 am. The ongoing sit-ins and protests across the country will continue in their respective locations until the release of Imran Khan."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the party will approach the Supreme Court today morning to challenge the Islamabad High Court's upholding of party chairman Imran Khan's arrest. Fawad Chaudhry termed Islamabad High Court's decision "surprising."

He tweeted, "It is surprising that Islamabad High Court has declared the arrest of Imran Khan as legal, the arrest of Imran Khan without giving a decision on bail before his arrest is illegal, this decision is being challenged in the Supreme Court this morning."

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested outside Islamabad High Court by Rangers on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday termed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest "legal," Geo News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who had raised questions over the Rangers' move to arrest Imran Khan from the court's premises on Tuesday announced the reserved verdict, as per the news report.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

According to the charges, Imran Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rupees 50 billion - 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, Geo News reported. The cricketer-turned-politician registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.

Protests have erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest. PTI workers protested in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, reported Geo News.

