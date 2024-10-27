PTI leader criticises Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for neglecting Imran Khan

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 27 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday for neglecting the imprisoned founding chairman of the party, Imran Khan.

Imran has been incarcerated in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi for more than a year.

Marwat expressed disappointment that Imran Khan has been overshadowed by internal conflicts and personal ambitions within the party, according to Geo News.

Speaking at a rally for PTI supporters in Peshawar, he condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for neglecting Imran, lamenting that many party leaders had abandoned him when he needed support the most. He stated, "Some KP ministers are more focused on benefits than promoting the goals of the PTI."

The MNA mentioned that he had received threats of expulsion from the party but asserted that such threats would not dissuade him. He indicated his plan to meet with the PTI founder to discuss the current situation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He noted that he would inform Imran about alleged misconduct by certain officials, whom he believes should face prosecution rather than be rewarded with government positions.

Citing a previous incident, Marwat criticized the recent promotion of a police officer who reportedly fired at him in Bajaur. He noted that the officer has now been elevated to the position of senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Peshawar.

The report further stated that the PTI leader stated that he would update Imran on grievances to confront the current situation within PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leadership. He urged for a strong strategy to aid in securing the release of the party's founder.

Marwat's comments follow reports of internal conflicts within the PTI that surfaced during the D-Chowk protests earlier this month and later over the voting for the 26th Constitutional Amendment, where some party members voted in favour of changes that contradicted the party's policy.

In a related development, Zain Qureshi resigned as the PTI's deputy parliamentary leader in the National Assembly a day ago after receiving a show-cause notice for severing ties with the PTI leadership during the passage of the amendment in both houses. Marwat has also had heated verbal exchanges with other party leaders earlier this year over what he described as "disagreements with the party."

He faced the threat of losing his basic party membership in August for violating party discipline but later apologised for his remarks against the PTI leaders.

