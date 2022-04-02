PTI likely to go for early elections if no-trust vote against Imran Khan succeeds

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is likely to go for immediate elections if the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan moved by the opposition succeeds in the National Assembly, reported local media citing sources.

The PTI will likely vouch for early elections while playing its role in getting electoral reforms approved by the National Assembly which include the implementation of electronic voting and the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis, The Express Tribune reported citing sources.

In order to return to power, the PTI will also launch a mass protest movement against the future government and an election campaign to garner support, said the sources, adding that these protests will be held at all levels, from major cities to districts of the country.

According to sources, the decision regarding the resignation of lawmakers will be based on circumstances and they will not immediately resign from the provincial assemblies.

They added that no defiant member will be re-involved in the party and Imran Khan will also inform the people about the 'conspiracy' against his government post possible removal, according to the media outlet.

The public relations campaign and the protest movement will be announced following the outcome of the no-trust motion, the Pakistani publication reported citing sources.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan on Saturday exuded confidence about defeating the no-confidence motion brought against him by the opposition parties and said he has many plans.

The upcoming voting for the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan is scheduled on Sunday.

Imran Khan is the third Prime Minister to face a no-confidence motion in Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor