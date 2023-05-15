PTI to file cases against Rangers, NAB for 'kidnapping' Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 15 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced that it will file cases against the Punjab Rangers and the National Accountability Bureau for "kidnapping" its chief Imran Khan, reported Geo News.

The Rangers had arrested the ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case while acting on the anti-graft watchdog's warrant.

A meeting of the party's central leadership on Sunday headed by Khan strongly condemned the "abduction" of the PTI chief and said that a Supreme Court's high-powered commission be formed to investigate killings of citizens on May 9 and attempts of creating anarchy in the country, reported Geo News.

Khan's arrest erupted violent protests in different parts of the country. At least 10 people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries during the days-long protests with internet services remaining suspended since then across the country.

After the supporters attacked military installations, the army said that May 9, the day when chaos gripped the nation following Khan's arrest would go down in history as a "dark chapter".

The PTI also announced registering cases over murders of unarmed citizens during the peaceful protests. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, caretaker Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Azam Khan police officers, including IGs and others, will be nominated in FIRs, read the statement.

The Punjab caretaker government has no legal or Constitution justification to continue as the Supreme Court's deadline (May 14) for holding elections in the province expired today, the PTI said and termed it "murder of the Constitution.

The PTI urged authorities concerned to launch a probe into a "pre-planned" strategy to create anarchy during the "peaceful" protests of the party workers and incidents of firing on the citizens, reported Geo News.

In its declaration, the PTI vowed to respond to the efforts made by the ruling alliance to blackmail the apex court or stop it from performing its Constitutional duties with people's force.

