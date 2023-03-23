PTI to move apex court against ECP decision on Punjab elections date

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 23 : Fawad Chaudhary, senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that his party would challenge the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the general elections date in Punjab from April 30 to October 8 in the Supreme Court (SC).

The biggest province in the nation's elections were postponed, according to the election orgsing authority, who gave security concerns as the main justification for the decision. After consulting with the ECP, President Arif Alvi announced the date for the Punjab elections in view of the Supreme Court's split decision from last month.

Asad Umar, the secretary general of the PTI, and Fawad announced their intention to file a complaint with the highest court against the ECP for "breaching the Constitution" during a joint news conference on Thursday.

The PTI stalwart insisted, "There is no choice but to conduct elections on April 30," adding, "The former ruling party's petition would seek the court's order for holding elections on previously scheduled date."

Fawad pointed his gun at the coalition government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and claimed that the joint session of parliament held on Wednesday was intended as a "attack on the Supreme Court."

It is essential to note that the joint session, which was held to "take important decisions" to uphold the authority of the state, was held yesterday rather than on the 10th of the following month. Imran Khan, the head of the PTI, called the meeting in the middle of a protracted act of anti-government defiance. The combined session of parliament's schedule was altered by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, speaker of the National Assembly, in accordance with his authority under the combined Sitting Rules of 1973.

Fawad alleged that "judges are being blackmailed and pressured."

The top PTI leader said that millions of people support the CJP and other judges of the apex court and expressed their support for the apex court and its judges.

To the judges of the supreme court, Fawad pleaded, "It is your duty to save the Constitution."

The former minister of information expressed his astonishment at their absence from yesterday's agenda, noting that the Supreme Court was the session's "main target."

Fawad added that they are prepared to have conversations about the polls.

He added that the country requires that Article 6 be applied to the five members of the electoral watchdog because it was the first time in the history of the county that a civilian government attempted to violate the Constitution.

Asad Umar referred to the ECP's move to delay the elections in Punjab as being against the rulings of the supreme court.

Elections in the region must take place on April 30, according to the PTI secretary general.

According to the PTI leader, the high courts in Islamabad, Peshawar, and Lahore explicitly stated in their orders that the ECP could not change the poll date.

He added that they would not tolerate any Constitutional violations. Additionally, he anticipated that the Supreme Court would hear their argument in favor of KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

