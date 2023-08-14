Punjab CM Mann assures Gurwinder Kaur will soon be repatriated from Malaysia

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 14 : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured that Gurwinder Kaur, the girl from Punjab seeking repatriation from Malaysia will return to her family soon after the paperwork is complete.

"The Indian Embassy has contacted the girl from village Adkawas, district Sangrur, who is seeking repatriation from Malaysia. Gurwinder Kaur will soon return to her family after the paperwork," Bhagwant Mann ook to micro-blogging site ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to assure help in bringing her back.

A video went viral video in which a girl from Punjab's Sangrur named Gurwinder Kaur is seen seeking help to return to Punjab from Malaysia. She is alleging that she went to Malaysia to work in a beauty parlour but she has been held hostage without food and water.

The parents demanded to bring their daughter to Punjab as soon as possible.

Her family has leveled accusations against distant relatives, contending that their actions were driven by a sum of INR 1,20,000, with the intention of securing her employment at a beauty parlour in Malaysia. Despite arriving on a tourist visa, she ventured to the foreign land.

Hailing from the Adkawas village within Punjab's Sangrur region, the young woman's plight has gained attention. The widely circulated video reportedly originates from Malaysia, featuring the girl alleging that her purpose in traveling abroad was to secure employment. She further claims in the video that she's been subjected to confinement without access to sustenance.

After the video went viral, the parents of Gurwinder Kaur, who live in Adkawas village of Sangrur, appealed to the Punjab government to bring their daughter to Punjab as soon as possible.

Gurwinder Kaur's sister, Rani Kaur said that her sister Gurwinder Kaur's visa was issued for Malaysia.

The agent who sent him abroad is a distant relative of them.

"My sister used to work in a beauty parlour. When she went to Malaysia, the agent said that there is a salon there where she would be hired," Rani Kaur said.

"One Lakh and twenty Thousand rupees were taken from us. When she reached Malaysia, she was asked to do household work, to which she refused. They kept pressuring her to do household chores and took away her passport. My sister was not given anything to eat," she added.

The agent is now demanding lakhs of rupees to bring Gurwinder back from Malaysia, Rani Kaur informed.

The family has also demanded action against such agents.

