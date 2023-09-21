Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Gangster Sukhdool Singh, who had fled to Canada from Punjab in 2017, shot by unknown men in Canada’s Winnipeg. According to sources in Punjab Police, Singh had joined pro-Khalistan forces.According intelligence input Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, gangster of Davinder Bambiha gang, was from Punjab’s Moga. He is said to have been killed in Canada’s Winnipeg in an inter gang rivalry, sources said.

Sukdhool Singh went to Canada in 2017 on forged passport.Duneke had been aiding, funding and strengthening the Devinder Bambiha gang in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.Duneke has been orchestrating crimes in Punjab and nearby states through his associates and figures in the most wanted list of criminals in the state.On March 14 last year, Duneke conspired to kill kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal with the help of his associates during a match at Mallian village in Jalandhar.More than 20 criminal cases of murder and other heinous crimes were registered against him in Punjab and nearby states.