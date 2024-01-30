Purdue University Mourns as Body of Missing Indian Student Found

Neel Acharya, an Indian student majoring in computer science and data science at Purdue University in Indiana, was found dead on Tuesday. Acharya was first reported missing on social media on Sunday, and his death was officially conveyed to the university's computer science department in an email sent on Monday by interim CS head Chris Clifton. Clifton informed students and instructors of Acharya's death, stating, "It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away." The Exponent, a local news website, quoted Clifton's email, in which he extended compassion to Acharya's friends, family, and all those affected by the terrible event.

Clifton later told The Exponent that he had obtained confirmation of Acharya's death from the Office of the Dean of Students. The confirmation was predicated on the discovery of a deceased person matching Acharya's description and holding his identification. Prior to the formal confirmation, Acharya's mother, Gauri Acharya, turned to social media to request assistance in locating her son, who had been missing since January 28 at 12:30 AM EST. In a post on X, she provided Neel's last known location, stating that he was dropped off to Purdue University by an Uber driver.

Consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel’s family. Consulate will extend all possible support and help. @IndianEmbassyUS@MEAIndia@SandhuTaranjitS — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) January 29, 2024

Responding to Gauri Acharya's request for information, India's Consulate General in Chicago expressed support, adding, "(The) Consulate is in contact with Purdue University officials as well as Neel's family. The Consulate will provide all available support and assistance." The circumstances surrounding Neel Acharya's death are undeniably terrible, and the university community and authorities are collaborating to give assistance to his family at this difficult time.

