Putin echoes PM Modi's stance on BRICS, says 'it's not anti-Western; it's just non-Western'

Moscow [Russia], October 18 : Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on BRICS, emphasising that the grouping is not anti-Western but rather non-Western ahead of the group's summit in October.

In a recent interaction with senior journalists from BRICS countries, he highlighted BRICS' unique approach, quoting PM Modi's words, "BRICS is not an anti-Western group; it's just a non-Western group."

"BRICS does not counterpose itself to anyone. It is a group of nations that work in concert, have shared values and shared goals of development and consider each other's interests. This will be the basis of our working cause. said Russian President Vladimir Putin," he added.

Further, Putin has expressed gratitude to PM Modi for consistently raising concerns about the Ukraine conflict. Putin stated, "While talking with PM Modi, each time he raises this matter and expresses his considerations. We are thankful to him for that."

"Russia is interested in concluding it by peaceful means. It was not us who stopped the negotiations but it was the Ukrainian side," he added

This development comes after PM Modi's recent visit to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated India's commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Russia holds the presidency of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) this year. That Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan from October 22-24 for the 16th BRICS Summit.

PM Modi will visit Russia from October 22-23 to attend the BRICS Summit at the invitation of Putin.

BRICS, as a formal grouping, started after the meeting of the Leaders of Russia, India and China in St. Petersburg on the margins of the G8 Outreach Summit in 2006.

The grouping was formalised during the first meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers on the margins of UNGA in New York in 2006.

The 1st BRIC Summit was held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009.South Africa was added at the BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York in 2010.

BRICS has since expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates in 2024.

So far, a total of 15 BRICS summits have taken place.India took over the BRICS Chairship from Russia in January 2021 and held it until 31 December 2021. India's BRICS Chairship in 2021 coincided with the 15th anniversary of BRICS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor