Putin expresses hope for strengthening Russian-Uzbek partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday congratulated his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and expressed hope for further strengthening of the Russian-Uzbek partnership and alliance.

"I am convinced that we will continue strengthening the Russian-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance by all possible means. This, of course, meets the interests of our friendly peoples, goes in line with ensuring peace and stability in Central Asia," the Russian president said in a statement published on the Kremlin website.

The Russian leader also stressed that over the past decades, the two countries have gained significant experience in cooperation in all areas, established constructive interaction within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). According to Putin, Russia and Uzbekistan have also coordinated efforts to counter threats and challenges to regional security.

In conclusion, Putin wished well-being and prosperity to all citizens of Uzbekistan.

Russia and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations on March 20, 1992. The two countries actively cooperate in politics, economy, trade, energy, education and military-technical sphere. The governments also continue to increase joint efforts in combating terrorism and extremism, and fighting organized crime. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

