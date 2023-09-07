Putin's absence in G20 is consequence of tensions with G7: Former Deputy NSA Saran

New Delhi [India], September 7 : Russian President Vladimir Putin's absence from the G20 Summit, to be held under India's Presidency, on September 9-10, is basically a consequence of Moscow's current tensions with the G7, Former Deputy National Advisor and Ambassador Pankaj Saran said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Saran said he believes President Putin's absence at the G20 Summit has nothing to do with his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or India.

The G20 Summit under India's Presidency is scheduled to take place at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 9-10.

In response to a question regarding the impact of the absence of four Heads of State in the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Pankaj Saran said, "You see, ideally you would like everyone to attend, but sometimes circumstances do not permit every leader to attend. And sometimes you may not get 100 per cent attendance, which is all right."

Notably, the G7 had suspended Russia’s membership of the group due to Moscow’s “annexation” of Crimea in 2014. In the wake of this, the planned G8 summit that was to be held in June 2014 in the Russian city of Sochi was also cancelled.

The Russian Foreign Minister on August 31 had informed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the G20 Summit in India next week after President Vladimir Putin announced his plan to skip the leaders' Summit.

Saran further said, "I know, for example, there is some concern here about the absence of Russia and China. But, on the case of Russia, I just want to clarify that I feel my personal opinion is that the Russian decision of the President not to come has nothing to do with their relationship with our Prime Minister or with India. It is basically a consequence of their current tensions with the G7. And that is why he is not coming."

Earlier in August, PM Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

During the telephonic conversation, Putin conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi and informed that Russia would be represented by the country’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a Prime Minister's Office release said. Expressing an understanding of Russia’s decision, PM Modi thanked Putin for Russia’s consistent support to all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency, it said.

According to the statement, released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov is expected to attend two plenary sessions: on September 9, there will be the One Planet session on sustainable development and promoting steady economic growth, and on September 10, the Foreign Minister will speak at the One Future session highlighting key matters of promoting democracy and strengthening the role of the countries belonging to the global majority within global economic governance institutions, as well as achieving digital transformation.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had stated that the absence of President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping will not cast a shadow on the G20 Summit.

He added that there have been presidents or Prime Ministers who for some reason have chosen not to come for global meetings and that country's position is reflected by the representative present on the occasion.

“Not really. I think at different points of time in G20 there have been some presidents or prime ministers who for whatever reason, have chosen not to come themselves but that country, and that country's position is obviously reflected by whoever is the representative on that occasion. So, you had some occasions where you had a president or two, sometimes three, who have not themselves come. My sense from talking to the ministers, certainly, and I know the Sherpas are in touch with each other, they are right now trying to hammer out the final document. I think everybody is coming with a great deal of seriousness,” Jaishankar told ANI.

Speaking about Chinese President Xi Jinping's absence from the G20 Summit, Pankaj Saran said that his absence is going to be his loss. He further expressed hope that China will attend the Summit as "an equal, constructive and a positive participant of G20."

Pankaj Saran said "In so far as the Chinese case is concerned, the President should have come. I think his absence is going to be his loss, but he is sending his prime minister. So we will see. We hope that China will participate as an equal, constructive and a positive participant of G20 because China's role in the global economy is important."

He further said, "So, I don't think we should read too much into the attendance, because on the one hand, you have some people not coming, but on the other hand, you have a lot of other invitees who are coming, the guests of the Indian presidency, such as Mauritius, Bangladesh and a few other countries. So it's a balance. And most important is whether we can actually address the problems that we face today in the global economy and whether India can provide the solutions to these problems. That, I think, is the main thing."

Saran said that India's G20 Presidency from day one has been Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which he noted wants to soothe and reduce global tensions. He said that India wants to bring together everyone as the world at the current time is badly fractured and called it a "tense world."

"The Indian presidency from day one, we have said is one world, one earth, one future, or Vasudeva Kudnamakam, which is we want to soothe and reduce global tensions. We want to bring everyone together because the world today is badly fractured. It is a tense world. The current international order is under strain, very severe strain. The global economic outlook is not good. So there are so many challenges. If this presidency and this summit can help to contribute to improving the overall atmosphere then we have done our job," Pankaj Saran said.

On September 4, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maon Ning announced that Premier Li Qiang will lead a delegation to the G20 Summit in India. She said that Li Qiang during the Summit will share China's views and propositions on G20 cooperation and promote greater solidarity and cooperation among G20 nations.

While addressing a press conference on September 4, Mao Ning said, "As has been announced just now, Premier Li Qiang will lead a delegation to the New Delhi G20 Summit in India. The G20 is an important forum for international economic cooperation. China has all along attached great importance to and taken an active part in G20 events."

She further said, "During this year’s G20 Summit, Premier Li Qiang will share China’s views and propositions on G20 cooperation, and promote greater solidarity and cooperation among G20 countries and joint response to global economic and development challenges. We are ready to work with all parties to make the G20 Summit a success and contribute to the steady recovery of the global economy and sustainable development."

India is hosting the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

Hotels have been booked across Delhi to accommodate world leaders. Preparations and security checks are underway in the national capital for the upcoming G20 summit. World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others, will be in India to attend the G20 summit.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the Summit in New Delhi, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.

