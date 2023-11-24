Qatar accepts India's appeal against death penalty to eight Navy officers

In a significant development, a Qatar court has accepted the appeal filed by the Indian government challenging the death sentences imposed on eight former Indian Navy personnel last month. According to an NDTV report, citing sources, the Qatari court will review the appeal before scheduling a hearing.

The verdict, delivered on October 26 by Qatar's Court of First Instance, had sentenced the individuals to death, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to express deep shock and pledge to explore all legal avenues.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, earlier this month, revealed that the Indian embassy in Doha had received consular access to the detained Indians. Bagchi stated, "The judgment is confidential and has only been shared with the legal team. They are now pursuing further legal steps, and an appeal has been filed. We will also remain engaged with the Qatari authorities on this matter."

The eight arrested Indian naval veterans include Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and sailor Ragesh. In 2022, Qatari authorities detained these retired Indian Navy soldiers, who were working with the private company Al Dahra, on charges of espionage.

Al Dahra, led by Khamis al-Ajmi, an Omani national and retired squadron leader of the Royal Oman Air Force, also faced legal actions. However, al-Ajmi was released in November 2022. The initial trial took place on March 25, 2023, under Qatari law. Consular access was granted in October, during which the Indian Ambassador met the detainees. However, tensions escalated on October 26 when the local court pronounced the death sentence.

Former military officials said that all the eight personnel had "unblemished stints" of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy and held important positions, including that of instructors in the force.