Qatar summons Indian envoy to protest controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed

The Qatar Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned the Indian ambassador Deepak Mittal "expressing the disappointment of the State of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks made BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed"The Indian embassy in Qatar responded saying the remarks did not represent the view of the Government of India and are the "views of fringe elements"

Earlier, the ruling BJP suspended two of its leaders – Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal – from primary membership with immediate effect. It has also released a statement saying it is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. Singh said the BJP does not promote such people or philosophy. The Qatar Foreign Ministry has handed Mittal an official note expressing Qatar's disappointment over the issue saying the comments are against Prophet Mohammed, Islam and Muslims.The Qatar Foreign Ministry has handed Mittal an official note expressing Qatar's disappointment over the issue saying the comments are against Prophet Mohammed, Islam and Muslims.

The Qatar Foreign Ministry also said it expected a "public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India". In a statement, the Qatar Ministry wrote: "Noting that State of Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India, pointing out that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalization, which will create a cycle of violence and hate.It also welcomed BJP's action against its party leaders who made the controversial remarks. "The State of Qatar welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India in which it announced the suspension of the party's official from practicing [sic] his activities in the party due to his remarks that angered all Muslims around the world," the statement read.

In response to Qatar's condemnation, Mittal told the authorities in Doha that the remarks did not reflect the Indian government's view but were views of "fringe elements". The embassy said in a statement: "Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements. "In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," the embassy statement read. "Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks. A statement has also been issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect," it said."Vested interests that are against India-Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments. We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties," the embassy added.

