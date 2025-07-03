Quad focused on territorial integrity, sovereignty and rule of law, says US State Department's Mignon Houston

Washington, DC [USA], July 3 : The Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFIM) held in Washington placed strong emphasis on the importance of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and respect for international law, according to a United States State Department official.

The four-nation group, comprising India, the United States, Australia, and Japan, also reaffirmed their joint commitment to a free, open and peaceful Indo-Pacific region, and expressed serious concern about terrorism and ongoing regional challenges.

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston toldthat the Quad members had a clear and shared focus during the meeting on core principles that ensure peace and cooperation in the region.

"... I would point to the joint statement that was released by the Quad Partners, where they focused on the right to territorial integrity and sovereignty and their commitment to the rule of law. These Quad partners make up 35 per cent of the world's GDP. They have an incredible impact and influence on the world. Leveraging their resources, expertise and skills to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific was the priority for this meeting... We look forward to seeing these policies carried forward through the Quad Partners," Houston said.

She said the United States, under President Donald Trump's leadership, remains focused on peace in the Indo-Pacific.

"Territorial integrity, respect for the rule of law, and sovereignty were all pieces that were part of this meeting. That includes security, as India has suggested. We will continue to focus on that. This administration have been very clear that they are focused on peace. The US President is focused on peace. This is part we're going to continue to work for the Indo-Pacific as well," she added.

During the meeting, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar raised the issue of terrorism and referred to India's recent military action, Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"A word about terrorism in light of our recent experience. The world must display zero tolerance. Victims and perpetrators must never be equated and India has every right to defend its people against terrorism and we will exercise that right. We expect our Quad partners to understand and appreciate that," Jaishankar said.

He also underlined India's continued commitment to the strategic aims of the Quad.

"I am very pleased to be back in DC for the second time this year for Quad's Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and let me begin by saying we are all committed to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. To that end, our endeavours are devoted to promoting a rules-based international order. The nations of the Indo-Pacific must have the freedom of choice so essential to make the right decisions on development and security," he said.

In their joint statement, the Quad ministers strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and called for action against the perpetrators of the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

"The Quad unequivocally condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and renews our commitment to counterterrorism cooperation. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while injuring several others. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and full recovery to all those injured," the statement said.

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar reiterated that India would not hesitate to act against terrorism and those who enable it.

"The perpetrators of terrorism must be held accountable; they must be brought to justice and that's important because we have to communicate to the world that what we did on May 7, the objective of Operation Sindoor, is that if there are terrorist attacks, we will act against the perpetrators, the supporters, and the enablers. That message was conveyed with great clarity," Jaishankar added.

