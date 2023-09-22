Quad Foreign Ministers emphasise on "need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine"

New York [US], September 22 : Amid the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Foreign ministers of the Quad group, which includes India, Australia, Japan and the United States, on Friday highlighted the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko met on the sidelines of the high-level 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly for the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New York.

Highlighting the issue of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the joint readout of the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting stated, "We express our deep concern over the war raging in Ukraine and mourn its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences. We underscore the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, consistent with the principles of the UN Charter."

It further expressed support for the UN efforts in the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI).

"We are deeply concerned about the global food security situation and support the efforts of the UN in the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI)."

Russia in July, withdrew from the Black Sea Grain initiative, an agreement that had permitted Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports a year ago, despite the war, to help alleviate a global food crisis.

Last month, the US State Department said that the Russian President “doesn’t care” about global food security and that this attack will further escalate the global food crisis. He added that the grain was bound for global markets, and this attack will further escalate the global food crisis.

Moreover, shifting the concern to the usage of nuclear weapons, the foreign ministers further reiterated that in the context of this war, the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons would be unacceptable.

"We underscore that the rules-based international order must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," the joint readout further stated.

US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Wednesday said that Russia is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine on a daily basis and violated the UN charter of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

While speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session in New York today, Blinken emphasised that Russia is using Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant to save itself from the catastrophic consequences of its aggression against Ukraine.

He added that it was possible to hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine and confront other issues, including the climate crisis and expanding economic opportunity. “We can and we must do both,” he said. “We are doing both.”

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. The invasion has killed tens of thousands on both sides. Russian forces have been accused of mass civilian casualties and of torturing captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Moreover, the foreign ministers expressed concern for the political, humanitarian and economic crisis in Myanmar and called for an "immediate cessation of violence, the release of all those unjustly detained, unhindered humanitarian assistance, resolution of the crisis through constructive dialogue, and a return to Myanmar’s transition towards inclusive federal democracy."

"We are also concerned with the implications of the ongoing situation in Myanmar on neighbouring countries including a rise in transnational crime such as drug and human trafficking," the joint readout added.

The ministers further reaffirmed the support for ASEAN-led efforts and the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus.

"We also continue to encourage the international community to work together in a pragmatic and constructive way to support an end to the violence in Myanmar," it added.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has called for urgent action from the international community to act on an urgent basis to find a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis stating that it has pushed Bangladesh to its limits.

“It is the collective responsibility of the international community to find a durable solution to this crisis in its place of origin in Myanmar. Further delay to commence safe, voluntary and sustainable reparation and shortage of humanitarian support may put the entire region at risk,” he said.

Concluding the readout, it stated, "We (foreign ministers of Quad) intend to meet in person for the next Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Japan in 2024."

