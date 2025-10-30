Quad Leaders' Summit is scheduled through diplomatic consultations among four partners: MEA

New Delhi [India], October 30 Quad is a valuable forum for discussion of shared interests across a number of areas and any Leaders' Summit is scheduled through diplomatic consultations among the four partners, the government said on Thursday.

Answering queries during the weekly media briefing about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conversation with his Japan counterpart Sanae Takaichi, Jaiswal and if Quad figured in the discussions, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two leaders discussed ways to boost India-Japan ties.

He said that the partnership with Japan is important for India.

"The Prime Minister had a conversation with the new PM of Japan, and he congratulated her on assuming office. Both leaders discussed India-Japan bilateral ties, which is an important partnership for us; it is multifaceted. As far as the QUAD is concerned, we see it as a valuable forum for discussion of shared interests across a number of areas among the four partners. Any leaders' summit is scheduled through diplomatic consultations among the four partners," he said.

The Quad comprises the United States, Australia, Japan, and India as partner countries. India is scheduled to host the next Quad summit.

PM Modi had a warm conversation on Wednesday with PM Takaichi and congratulated her on assuming office. He conveyed his best wishes for her successful tenure.

The two leaders discussed their shared vision for further advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with a particular focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility.

Both leaders agreed that stronger India-Japan relations are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.

"Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility. We agreed that stronger India-Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Responding to his warm wishes, Japanese PM Takaichi said on X," I look forward to working with Your Excellency to further promote the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

Takaichi said earlier that her government will deepen multilateral dialogue with India and other countries such as South Korea, the Philippines and Australia, and advance a "free and open Indo-Pacific".

