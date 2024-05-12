Quake of magnitude 6.4 jolts Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], May 12 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale struck 17 km WSW of Brisas Barra de Suchiate, Mexico, on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The tremors were felt at around 17:09:14 (UTC+05:30).

The depth of the earthquake was registered at 75.4 km, and the location was detected at 14.452°N and 92.363°W, respectively, according to the USGS.

No reports of casualties or material damage have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited.

