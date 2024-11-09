Quetta Railway Station Bomb Blast: At Least 21 Killed, Over 30 Injured in Pakistan Train Station Explosion (Watch Videos)

At least 21 were killed, and over 30 were injured in a bomb blast at the railway station in Pakistan's Peshawar on Saturday morning, November 9. According to the Dawn news report, he was leaving from the railway station in Quetta to Peshawar at the time of the explosion. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

According to the reports, the explosion occurred near the railway ticket counter, where the Jaffar Express, bound for Peshawar, was due to arrive. Banned terror organisation Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack. The injured are being taken to the hospital.

Visuals From Quetta Railway Station

#BREAKING: 21 killed and over 30 injured in a bomb blast at Quetta Railway Station in Balochistan. Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility for the attack on Pakistan Army’s unit while they were in Jaffer Express Train. Casualties likely to increase. pic.twitter.com/ob2on4rJ7M — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 9, 2024

The BLA said that it was a fidayeen attack, which targeted a Pakistani Army unit returning via Jaffer Express after completing a course at the Infantry School.

"This morning, a Fidayee attack was carried out on a Pakistani army unit at Quetta Railway Station as they were returning via Jaffer Express after completing a course at the Infantry School. The attack was executed by the BLA’s Fidayee unit, Majeed Brigade. Details will soon be released to the media," BLA said.