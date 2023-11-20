Radhika Madan reflects on being jury member at TBNFF

Mumbai, Nov 20 Actress Radhika Madan attended the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (TBNFF) as a juror recently and remarked that her whole perspective had changed on films as she was now the one who was judging.

Thankful for the opportunity of being able to attend the prestigious affair, Radhika penned a heartfelt note, expressing her gratitude to the jury, the organisers, and reflected on her own personal growth.

Expressing her appreciation for the platform that allowed her to celebrate, the actress penned a note on her Instagram, and wrote: "The perfect end to the most amazing 12 days of my life! Watching more than 16 films, meeting some phenomenal individuals and creating a lifetime of memories. I was here last year with Sanaa, I know how it feels to be on the other side with the nerves, anticipation and anxiety and now being on this side, as a Jury member I realised how limited my view was last year."

The actress continued, "For taking the blame (when the film doesn't win/work) and owning the success (when it does) it can never be done alone. It's always viewing a film as an amalgamation of every aspect of film making coming together as a whole and creating magic. There is no formula."

Concluding her remarks, Radhika added: “At best we can do is keep chasing the truth and hoping to find magic in that. Thank you @tallinnblacknightsff for helping me celebrate the power of cinema from all over the world!"

Currently, Radhika is working on an untitled Bollywood remake of the blockbuster Tamil hit ‘Soorarai Pottru’, where she will work alongside Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor