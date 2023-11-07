Rafah border: Thousands pass through evacuation corridor opened for civilians

Gaza Border [Israel], November 7 : Thousands of civilians crossed the Rafah border crossing, which reopened on Tuesday to facilitate the passage of foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt, Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on Tuesday.

In a video posted by the COGAT on X, thousands of civilians were seen crossing the border to save their lives amid Israel Hamas war in the region.

It shared the video saying, "Happening now: Thousands pass through the evacuation corridor the @IDF opened for civilians in northern Gaza to move southwards."

A total of 114 foreign nationals have been evacuated from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing so far on Tuesday, CNN reported quoting an Egyptian border official.

In addition, four wounded Palestinians arrived in Egypt for treatment through the crossing, the official added.

According to CNN, this brings the total number of wounded Palestinians with severe injuries sustained from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza who have been transferred to Egypt to 105.

At least 30 more wounded patients are expected to arrive in the country today, the official said.

Earlier yesterday, many people crossed the border after it was opened. The crossing had been closed over the weekend following an Israeli airstrike on a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance.

The Rafah border crossing is the only access point in and out of Gaza that is not controlled by Israel. Last week, an agreement was reached to allow foreign passport holders and critically injured civilians to depart through Rafah.

The Egyptian border official overseeing the reopening reported that nine severely injured Palestinians, who had sustained injuries from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, were allowed to cross into Egypt for medical treatment on Monday. This group was accompanied by five individuals, bringing the total number of Palestinians transferred to Egypt for treatment to 93, based on a CNN tally.

Ambulances from the Egyptian Red Crescent were on standby near the border, ready to transport wounded Palestinians to hospitals. Additionally, the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza announced that the Rafah crossing had opened for foreign nationals and Egyptian citizens listed as of November 1. Only those on the list are permitted to cross.

Furthermore, 25 aid trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent crossed into Gaza on Sunday, bringing the total number of trucks that have entered Gaza to 476. Additional trucks were expected to cross on Monday, although communication difficulties in certain areas prevented confirmation of their passage.

On average, around 30 trucks per day have been granted passage, although the Palestinian Red Crescent Society emphasized once again that fuel supplies have yet to be allowed into the Gaza Strip, CNN reported.

