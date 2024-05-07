Rafah crossing from Egyptian side closed indefinitely for aid, individual passage: Source

Cairo, May 7 The Rafah crossing, the only link between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, is closed for aid and individual passage indefinitely after an Israeli military operation close by from the Palestinian side early Tuesday, a top security source told the media.

Bombing and strikes have not stopped in the eastern area of the Palestinian city Rafah that accommodates the crossing, and all workers in the crossing have left amid direct targeting by the Israeli forces, the source said on condition of anonymity as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

"The movement of passengers and delivery of aid completely stopped to the Gaza Strip since Monday evening," the source added.

He said that the Israeli operation in search of Hamas tunnels and Israeli hostages might take a few days.

However, another security source confirmed to Xinhua news agency that "Egypt has inquired about the Israeli incursion in the vicinity of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, and Israel responded that the operation will end on Tuesday morning," he said, adding that Israel will not break into the crossing or control it.

Hamas's Al-Aqsa TV channel reported that Israeli tanks stood at a close distance from the crossing in southern Gaza.

"Three Israeli tanks are positioned 200 metres far from the crossing and bombarded the crossing wall. Meanwhile, sounds of firing and strikes were heard near the crossing."

Egypt will host a new round of talks with Hamas and Israel on Tuesday over the implementation of a three-stage ceasefire deal based on an Egyptian proposal that was agreed upon by Hamas.

