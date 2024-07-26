Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Vietnam leader Nguyen Phu Trong

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Vietnam Embassy in India on Friday, and paid tribute to Nguyen Phu Trong, the late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who passed away in Hanoi earlier this month.

In a statement, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, said the legacy of the leader will continue to inspire all those fighting to build an alternative future.

Rahul Gandhi also recalled Nguyen Phu Trong's political journey spanning over six decades and praised his "ideological and moral clarity" and "decisive leadership."

"I extend my condolences to the people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on the passing of the General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong," the statement read.

He appreciated Vietnam for its "ability to overcome adversity" and termed it a "powerful symbol of hope."

"I have been fortunate to visit your beautiful country several times. During my journeys, I was struck by the fortitude of the people of Vietnam. Their ability to overcome adversity has shaped a culture of courage and community. I was moved by their dignified acceptance of their past, and their innate ability to treat everyone with kindness and compassion. Amidst the global turmoil, Vietnam remains a powerful symbol of hope," Rahul Gandhi said.

He added, "General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong emerged from this great culture and spent a lifetime working for the people of Vietnam. In a political journey spanning over six decades, he worked towards building a formidable party organisation. His ideological and moral clarity were admired deeply. His decisive leadership helped build a more inclusive society and lifted millions out of poverty. His legacy will continue to inspire all those fighting to build an alternate future."

He further offered his condolences to Nguyen Phu Trong's family and the Vietnam government.

"I would also like to offer my condolences to his family and the Government of Vietnam at this difficult time," Rahul said.

Nguyen Phu Trong passed away on July 19 in Hanoi.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval represented India at the state funeral held in Hanoi on Thursday. He personally conveyed India's condolences to Vietnamese President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and the bereaved family.

Earlier, Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also offered condolences on the demise of Nguyen Phu Trong.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, a prominent figure in Vietnamese politics, passed away recently, prompting an outpouring of condolences from leaders across the globe.

Vietnam's Nguyen Phu Trong was widely regarded as the country's most influential figure, as reported by state media. His death concludes over 13 years of leadership after he recently stepped down due to health reasons.

According to state media reports on Friday, Trong died at a military hospital due to advanced age and a severe illness. His passing comes amidst a period of political transition in Vietnam, where a new president was appointed in May following the resignation of his predecessor.

To Lam, a former public security minister known for his significant influence, has assumed Trong's responsibilities. Lam took over from Vo Van Thuong, who resigned in March amid party-acknowledged "violations and shortcomings" after just a year in office.

