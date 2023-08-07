Railway stocks gain after redevelopment plan for 508 stations

New Delhi, Aug 7 Railway stocks were in focus on Monday following the move to redevelop 508 railway stations in the country.

IRFC was up 10.3 per cent at Rs 49.79, IRCON was up 6.4 per cent at Rs 102, while Texmaco Rail was up 6.3 per cent at Rs 107.80.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country.

To be redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crore, these 508 stations are spread across 27 states and Union Territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, and 13 in Karnataka, among others.

The redevelopment will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and signage for the guidance of passengers. The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

