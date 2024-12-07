Rain prayers observed across UAE

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): Answering President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's call for rain prayers, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah along with congregation of worshippers nationwide separately performed on Saturday Salat Al Istisqa.

The UAE President on December 3 urged the public to pray to Allah Almighty to bless the nation with rain and mercy, in line with the Sunnah (traditions) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The act of worship brings communities together in collective worship to seek Allah's mercy.

Recognising the spiritual significance of Istisqaa and the vital importance of water, imams and worshippers raised their hands in supplication to the Almighty. They prayed for divine mercy, abundant rainfall, prosperous crops, the protection of the President and his fellow rulers, and divine guidance for the nation's leaders. (ANI/WAM)

