Rainy season starts in most parts of Japan

Tokyo, June 22 The rainy season has started across a large area of Japan, the weather agency said.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency on Friday, the delayed onset was attributed to a temporary weakening of the Pacific high-pressure system, which kept the rain front from moving north, Xinhua news agency reported.

As the Pacific's high pressure strengthened, it began raining across the Kinki to Kanto-Koshin regions, prompting the declaration of the rainy season.

Meanwhile, the southernmost Okinawa region has already seen the end of the rainy season, one day earlier than usual, while the southern part of Kyushu experienced heavy rain on Friday due to an active seasonal rain front.

Kagoshima prefecture was particularly affected, with a linear precipitation zone causing very heavy rainfall, according to the agency.

