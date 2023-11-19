Rajamouli wishes preterm babies to grow 'big in life'

Hyderabad, Nov 19 Well-known filmmaker S. S . Rajamouli extended his wishes for preterm babies to grow in life.

“I heard many successful stories of preterm babies and I wish all the NICU graduates here grow big in their life. I want them to become big actors, directors and many more big people in life" said Rajamouli at the NICU graduates day at KIMS Cuddles Hospital here.

The director of Oscar winning movie 'RRR' said that while other doctors may face one challenging case per month, KIMS Cuddles NICU team is challenged every minute. “It's heartening to know about the foundation established by Dr. Bhaskar Rao, who is always at the forefront of serving the needy," he said.

KIMS Cuddles Hospital hosted the dazzling event where graduates from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) took center stage. The event showcased grown-up preterm babies, who, with exceptional care, overcame the challenges of early birth. The event was aimed to instil hope in parents of preterm infants, reassuring them that positive outcomes are possible.

Dr. Aparna C, Clinical Director of Neonatology and Head of NICU at KIMS Cuddles- Kondapur, expressed the importance of the event. "It's a day of joy, hope, and resilience for the community and the country. We invited parents back to share in the celebration of their NICU graduates, showcasing the progress and triumphs of these little warriors."

Highlighting the prevalence of preterm births, Dr. Aparna mentioned: "Over 15 million babies are born prematurely each year, with more than 1 million child deaths due to complications. KIMS Cuddles, with a survival rate exceeding 98 per cent, stands as a pioneer in neonatal and pediatric care, offering cutting-edge technology and highly trained medical professionals."

KIMS Cuddles, the maternity, neonatal, and pediatric wing of KIMS Hospitals, annually cares for over 2,000 newborns, with a significant portion referred for various morbidities.

Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman of KIMS Hospitals, and Rajamouli inaugurated Little Ones' Cure Foundation. Dr. Rao highlighted the financial challenges faced by poor parents of babies and announced that this foundation will be providing financial aid to the needy. Philanthropists are rallying to support this noble cause, ensuring that financial constraints do not impede essential treatment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor