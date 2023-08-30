Rajasthan: Brazilian Army General witnesses firepower demonstration by indigenous weapon systems 

Jaisalmer [Rajasthan], August 30 : Brazilian Army General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva on Wednesday, witnessed a firepower demonstration in Rajasthan’s Pokhran carried out by the Indigenous Weapon Systems.

During the demonstration, several Indigenous Weapon Systems including Arjun tanks and ALH Dhruv showcased their might.

The Brazilian Army General also witnessed the demonstration of the firing of the Akash Missile system along with other indigenous systems.

The visiting dignitary also showed keen interest in the 'Made In India' platforms as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Notably, General Tomas is on a visit to India from August 28 to September 2, the Ministry of Defence stated.

The visit commenced with a poignant wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial on Tuesday, where General Tomas paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

This solemn act of remembrance epitomises the shared commitment of both nations to peace and security. Thereafter, a ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to General Tomas at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi.

The visit marks a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between the armed forces of India and Brazil, the Ministry stated.

General Tomas also called on Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande. They exchanged ideas and held constructive discussions on various contemporary issues. They also discussed issues pertaining to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two armies.

The visit of General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva underlines the deep-rooted bond between the armies of India and Brazil. This visit not only strengthens military cooperation but also reinforces the commitment of both nations to collaborative security efforts, global peace and prosperity, the Ministry stated.

