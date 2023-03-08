Rajasthan Tourism wooing European tourists at International Travel Bourse

Jaipur, March 8 Rajasthan Tourism is participating in the ongoing International Travel Bourse, the world's largest tourism trade fair, in Berlin with focus on the European market.

Among the European tourists visiting the international tourism circuit, about 65 per cent come to Rajasthan, said Principal Secretary (Tourism), Gayatri Rathod.

"Rajasthan tourism has a unique identity on the international tourism map. It is the endeavor of the tourism department that the tourists coming here return with an indelible impression and memories of Rajasthan. In such a situation, the tourism department is constantly motivating tourists to come to Rajasthan in maximum numbers through innovations," she said.

On March 7, the pavilion of the Rajasthan Tourism was inaugurated in Berlin by Indian Ambassador to Germany, P. Harish, and Union Tourism Secretary, Arvind Singh, in the presence of the state tourism delegation.

On behalf of the state tourism delegation, the Indian Ambassador and the Union Tourism Secretary were welcomed in traditional Rajasthani style.

Joint Secretary Rajesh Sharma and officials of the tourism department are participating in the International Travel Bourse (ITB) under the leadership of Gayatri Rathore, Chief Secretary, tourism department.

The main objective of the tourism department is to attract more and more European tourists to Rajasthan.

International tour and travel operators have shown a lot of interest in the Palace on Wheels, a luxury tourist train that was launched by the Indian Railways in association with the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation to promote tourism in the desert state.

