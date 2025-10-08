Rajnath Singh arrives in Sydney to boost defence ties

Sydney [Australia], October 8 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Sydney on Wednesday, marking the start of his official visit to Australia aimed at deepening defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

He was received at Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport by India's High Commissioner to Australia, Gopal Baglay, along with the other senior officials.

India and Australia are expected to sign important agreements during this visit. These include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on submarine search and rescue cooperation to be signed by India's Vice Chief of Naval Staff and Australia's Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond (TBC).

Another agreement is the Terms of Reference for Joint Staff Talks, to be signed by India's Chief of Integrated Defence Staff and Australia's Vice Admiral Justin Jones, Chief of Joint Operations (TBC). A classified arrangement on defence intelligence sharing will also be finalised.

The visit will feature high-level meetings with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Both sides will review regional security issues, especially in the Indo-Pacific, where they share concerns over rising challenges.

Rajnath Singh's programme also includes a ceremonial welcome at the Australian Parliament, wreath-laying at the Australian War Memorial, and participation in a Defence Industry Round Table in Sydney.

He will visit the HMAS Kuttabul naval base, interact with Indian Armed Forces veterans, and meet members of the Indian community.

Officials said the visit is expected to lead to "new and meaningful initiatives" in defence cooperation. The focus will be on maritime security, intelligence sharing, and joint activities.

The trip reflects the growing partnership between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both nations working closely to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

