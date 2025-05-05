Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani, thanks him for efforts to deepen defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], May 5 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart, General Nakatani in the national capital and thanked the Japanese government for expressing solidarity with India over the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

Defence Minister praised Nakatani for his efforts to deepen defence cooperation between the between the the two countries.

In his remarks at the start of the India-Japan Defence Ministerial Meeting, Rajnath Singh recalled his earlier meeting with Nakatani and expressed confidence that the cooperation between the two countries will reach greater heights.

Singh said, "Let me begin by extending welcome to you and your delegation to India. I recall our meeting at Vientiane, Laos in November last year, where we decided to expand the defence cooperation between industry, technology and interoperability between the armed forces. At the outset, I would like to thank the government of Japan for their strong expression of solidarity with India in the wake of Pahalgam attack."

"I take this opportunity to complement you for your immense contribution in deepening the Indo-Japan defence cooperation. You had earlier foundation for strong bilateral defence partnership by concluding defense equipment and technical Cooperation Agreement and Protection of ...Military Information Agreement. As you have taken over the charge of defence again I am confident our cooperation will attain greater heights," he said.

This was the second meeting between the two leaders within six months after their maiden interaction on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Laos in November 2024.

Earlier in the day, Gen Nakatani was accorded the Guard of Honour in Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received him, and the two leaders warmly greeted each other.

Gen Nakatani also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Monday.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, "India and Japan share a long-term friendship, which has further gained qualitative momentum after the elevation of this collaboration to Special Strategic & Global Partnership in 2014. Defence and security are important pillars of the ties between the two countries."

Defence exchanges between India and Japan have strengthened in recent years due to the growing convergence on strategic matters, according to the press release. The Ministry of Defence press release further stated, "Its significance is increasing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security, and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region."

