Rajnath Singh holds meeting with his Italian counterpart, signs agreement on Defence Corporation

Rome [Italy], October 10 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is on an official visit to Italy, held a meeting with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome and signed an agreement on Defence cooperation between India and Italy.

Rajnath Singh who is on a two-nation visit to Italy and France, also held discussions on issues pertaining to defence corporation, including training, information sharing and maritime security.

In a social media post on 'X', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated, "Had a warm and productive meeting with the Italian Defence Minister Mr Guido Crosetto in Rome. We discussed a host of issues pertaining to defence cooperation which included training, information sharing and maritime security."

He further added that both nations look forward to further consolidating the defence partnership.

"An Agreement on Defence Cooperation was also signed between India and Italy. We look forward to further consolidating our defence partnership," he added.

The relationship between India and Italy was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in March 2023 during the visit of the Italian Prime Minister to India. The two countries enjoy a cordial relationship. There has been a regular exchange of visits at political and official levels between both countries.

During Rajnath Singh's first leg of his two-nation visit, he was scheduled to meet Italian Defence Minister Guido Crisetto in Rome.

Whereas, during the second and final leg, he will conduct the 5th Annual Defence Dialogue with his counterpart, French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastian Lecornu in Paris.

India and France recently celebrated 25 years of Strategic Partnership. Both countries enjoy a deep and wide-ranging bilateral defence relationship, including significant industrial cooperation.

The defence minister's visit to France comes at a time when India is looking at buying 26 Rafale M fighters from that country for the indian Navy.

In both Rome and Paris, the minister will also interact with the defence industry CEOs and senior representatives to discuss potential opportunities for industrial cooperation.

