Rajnath Singh meets Vietnam President in Hanoi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the President of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday.

The meeting was held in Hanoi.

"Delighted to call on the President of Vietnam, H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi today. India and Vietnam continue to work on the basis of remarkable convergences and deep mutual trust to develop an even stronger cooperative agenda," tweeted the Defence Minister.

The Defence Minister described the meeting as an important pillar of Act East Policy and a key partner in the Indo-Pacific vision. He appraised the Vietnamese president on initiatives to further strengthen the bilateral Defence relations between India and Vietnam.

Earlier a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Mutual Logistics Support to help enhance engagements between the defence forces of the two countries. Wide-ranging discussions on effective and practical initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements and regional and global issues were held between the two sides.

The Indian defence minister is on an official three-day visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnam's Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang. The two Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest. The defence minister is also scheduled to call on the Prime Minister Mr Pham Minh Chinh.

( With inputs from ANI )

