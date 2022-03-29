Rajnath Singh talks with Israel Defence Minister, condoles loss of lives in terror attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Gantz, on Tuesday and expressed his condolences on the loss of innocent lives in a terror attack in Israel.

He said terrorism is a threat to the whole world and does not have any place in the civilized world.

Gantz told Rajnath Singh that his proposed visit to India on March 30, 31 has been postponed "due to some unavoidable reasons" and new dates will be worked out through diplomatic channels.

Rajnath Singh said he looked forward to the visit and it would further strengthen defence cooperation between India and Israel.

"Had a telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of Israel, Mr Benjamin Gantz. Shared my condolences on the loss of innocent lives due to terror attacks in Israel. Terrorism is a global menace which has no place in today's civilised world," he said in a tweet.

"Both the countries look forward to further strengthening the bilateral relations as India-Israel complete 30 years of full diplomatic relations. Defence cooperation is the founding pillar of our strategic partnership. Military and industry cooperation has been on an upward swing," he added.

The call was initiated from Tel Aviv.

Two people were killed two people and six were injured in a shooting attack by ISIS operatives on Sunday in the Israeli city of Hadera, some 31 miles north of Tel Aviv, Israeli officials said.

