Rajnikanth, Shiva Rajkumar look intense in new ‘Jailer’ poster

Chennai, Aug 6 Superstar Rajnikanth is gearing up for his upcoming action-thriller ‘Jailer’, in which he plays a retired cop and jailer who is out to stop a big gang, keeping his family safe all the while.

In a new poster of the movie, Rajnikanth and Shiva Rajkumar look intense in a single black and white frame.

The movie’s poster came out on Sun Picture’s 'X' handle with the caption: “Superstar - Shivanna. Get ready to watch them together for the first time. 4 more days to go for #Jailer."

Rajnikanth had gone on full ‘Kabaali’ mode in the trailer for ‘Jailer’ where he still plays an all out juggernaught who just cannot be underestimated, dishing out damage to criminals left and right while this massive criminal enterprise is left in shock, anger and hate.

In the midst of all this, his wife, played by veteran actor Ramya Krishnan, feels that Rajni aka ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian may be taking things a bit too overboard, but Rajnikanth is saying that it is already a bit too late and he will stop at nothing to protect his family.

Shiva Rajkumar plays Narasimha in the film while Mohanlal will essay the role of Mathew, though what role their characters will play is kept deliberately hidden.

Much is being anticipated of ‘Jailer’ as it is the only other movie in India currently for which expectations are almost as high as ‘Gadar 2’ starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

While the movie has a very strong competitor, the face of Rajnikanth coupled with the growing popularity of South Indian movies in other parts of India is a great guarantor of success.

‘Jailer’ will hit theaters on August 10.

