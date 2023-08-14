Rajveer Singh on I-Day: 'My father is my biggest hero, a warrior I admire'

New Delhi, Aug 14 Best known for playing lead roles in 'Sufiyana Pyaar Mera' and 'Qurbaan Hua', actor Rajveer Singh said that his father, who is an Indian Army personnel, is his biggest hero, and a warrior he admires.

The actor is currently seen playing the role of Abeer Bagchi in 'Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan'.

Talking about Independence Day, Rajveer said: "Growing up under the wings of a true hero, my father, I saw the dedication of the armed forces towards the nation's service. Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave souls."

"Most of the time my father was away from home to serve the nation, and I used to miss him. As I grew up, I understood the significance of what he was doing for India. My father is my biggest hero and a warrior I admire," he said.

Rajveer further added: "Today, I want to take this opportunity and thank all the heroes of our nation and their families who have been strong and supportive. Let us honour their legacy by upholding the values of freedom, unity, and progress."

At the heart of this gripping tale is the journey of Neerja, portrayed by Aastha Sharma, a determined young woman seeking to redefine her identity despite challenging circumstances.

Adding depth and emotion to the series is Rajveer's portrayal of Abeer, a scion of an affluent Kolkata family who finds solace in Neerja, reminding him of a love from his past. In the current track of the show, viewers are treated to a gripping tale of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery.

As Neerja agrees to the decoy marriage with Abeer, the story unfolds with unexpected twists and turns, delving deep into the complexities of their relationship.

Audiences will see Neerja's journey as she navigates through challenges, seeking acceptance and a new identity while forging an unbreakable bond with Abeer.

'Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan', airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor