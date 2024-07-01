Rajya Sabha pays homage to leaders of Iran, Malawi, Tanzania who passed away recently

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Indian Parliament, solemnly honoured the memory of leaders from Iran, Malawi, and Tanzania who tragically passed away recently.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the House, offering heartfelt condolences and reflecting on the contributions of these esteemed figures.

Vice President Dhankhar said, "Honorable members, I refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran; H Amir-Abdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Ali Hassan Mwinyi, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania; and Saulos Klaus Chilima, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi."

Dhankhar continued, recounting the tragic events that led to their deaths, "Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and H Amir-Abdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and other senior Iranian officials passed away in an unfortunate helicopter crash on the 19 May 2024. They will always be remembered for their efforts and contributions in strengthening our bilateral relationships. On behalf of our country, I visited the Islamic Republic of Iran on the 22 May 2024, attended the official ceremony, and personally paid tributes to the dignitaries. Our nation also observed a day of national mourning on the 21 May 2024."

Reflecting on Ali Hassan Mwinyi's legacy, Dhankhar remarked, "Ali Hassan Mwinyi passed away on the 29 February 2024 at Dar es Salaam. He was the second president of the United Republic of Tanzania from 1985 to 1995 and had implemented the economic recovery policy and steered Tanzania towards growth and prosperity. His liberal economic policies brought relief to the Indian diaspora in Tanzania involved in trade and businesses. Our nation has deep appreciation and respect for his extreme exemplary leadership and contribution in the advancement of India-Tanzania relations."

Turning to Saulos Klaus Chilima's tragic demise, Dhankhar noted, "Saulos Klaus Chilima passed away on the 10 June 2024 when a Malawi Defence Force aircraft carrying him and nine others crashed while attempting to land. Chilima was a Malawian economist and politician who served as vice president of Malawi from 2014 to 2019 and again from 2020 until his death in 2024. Before entering politics, Chilima held senior positions in various MNC's including Airtel Malawi."

Vice President Dhankhar called upon the House to pay respects, saying, "The House joins the bereaved families, the government, and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, United Republic of Tanzania, and Republic of Malawi in mourning the passing away of Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, H Amir-Abdollahian, Ali Hassan Mwinyi, and Saulos Klaus Chilima. I request members to rise in their places and observe silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed."

The Rajya Sabha observed a moment of silence as a tribute to these distinguished leaders and their significant contributions to their respective nations and international relations.

