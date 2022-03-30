Ramadan 2022: DET announces rules and guidelines for Malls, Food and Beverage Outlets

The Dubai Department of Economy has announced Ramadan rules for restaurants and cafes within shopping malls and commercial spaces. The holy month of Ramadan 2022 is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar. Every year, this holy month is greatly anticipated since it is a blessing from God for many. Muslims are expected to raise their spiritual level and surrender to God during Ramadan. Ramadan lasts a month according to the Islamic calendar. The Eid celebration is celebrated the next day after a month. According to UAE astronomer and chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the first day of Ramadan is expected to fall on Saturday, April 2.

Ramadan guidelines to be followed for malls including F&B outlets

Restaurants that have internal and external seating are allowed to provide service in internal seating areas only.

Restaurants that provide service in external spaces only and do not have internal seating are allowed to serve food in the external seating area.

Restaurant and cafes located in food courts can operate business as usual.

No prior authorisation/permit is required.

