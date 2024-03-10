Ramadan 2024: US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Likely to Begin Fasting on March 11

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin hours from now and Muslims around the world are watching the skies closely to catch a sight of the Crescent Moon that will Mark the beginning of the holy month countries including Saudi Arabia UAE United Kingdom the US Lebanon and Turkiye are likely to begin fasting on March 11th. While in countries like India Indonesia Pakistan Bangladesh the month of Ramadan is likely to begin from March 12th.

As people continue to wait for the first sight of the crescent moon of Ramadan, Chief Astronomer Abdullah Khudairi arrived at the observatory in Sudair, has said that the atmosphere is 85% clear to see the Ramadan crescent. He has also begun the preparations for sighting the crescent moon.

The ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is celebrated as Ramadan throughout the world. The month carries immense significance to reflect upon one’s own spiritual reflection, observe fasting from dawn to dusk, increase prayers, and charity, etc. During this month, muslims abstain from sensual activities during daylight hours, including food, drink and other activities. With this practice, they are said to focus on their connection with Allah (God) and strengthen their self-discipline.