Ramadan 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted in Saudi Arabia

The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Ramadhān 1445 will begin tonight with taraweeh prayers after Isha.In addition the moon is visible in some western nations as well. A day later, the Ramadan crescent moon is visible in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.

Ramadan will begin tomorrow, ie March 11, Monday. Taraweeh Prayers will begin in the Two Holy Mosques after Isha Prayers. The sighting of the Ramadan moon was announced by the Majmaah University Astronomical Observatory. Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, stands as a pivotal month in the Islamic lunar calendar, revered by Muslims globally. As the ninth month, it holds profound significance, marked by fasting (roza), prayers, reflection, and community gatherings.

Beyond individual devotion, Ramadan fosters a spirit of communal unity and charity, with Muslims encouraged to engage in acts of kindness and generosity. The culmination of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr brings about a jubilant atmosphere, as families and friends gather for special prayers, exchange gifts, and partake in festive meals.

Apart from the festivities, Ramadan also serves as a period of profound reflection and introspection for Muslims worldwide. It offers an opportunity for believers to deepen their spiritual connection, seek forgiveness, and reaffirm their commitment to faith and righteousness.