Rapid summit diplomacy: PM Modi meets several leaders at G20 in Rio

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 19 In rapid summit-level diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met leaders from around the world, the West and the Global South, strengthening bonds in areas from defence and ”futuristic" endeavours to education and health.

Using the opportunity of the leaders congregating here for the G20 summit, PM Modi on Monday held formal sit-down meetings and informal “pull asides” on the sidelines of the meeting that brings together heads of state and governments of major industrialised and emerging economies.

He was greeted by the summit’s host Brazil’s president and PM Modi wrote on X, “Thankful to President Lula for the warm welcome”.

Lula took over the presidency of the G20 from PM Modi, who ceremonially handed him the gavel at last year’s summit in New Delhi.

PM Modi had a brief chat with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

International Monetary Fund’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath posted on X that at their meeting, PM Modi “conveyed the many successes of India in reducing hunger and poverty. Numerous creative initiatives for the world to learn from”.

PM Modi had a brief chat with US President Joe Biden before the summit session and he was seated next to him at the conference table.

PM Modi started the series of formal meetings with Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto.

The prime minister wrote on X after the meeting, “This year is special as we are marking 75 years of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations. Our talks focussed on improving ties in commerce, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and more”.

PM Modi expressed “immense joy” at meeting his friend France’s President Emmanuel Macron.

He wrote on X, “We talked about how India and France will keep working closely in sectors like space, energy, AI and other such futuristic areas. Our nations will also work closely to enhance people-to-people linkage”.

He said he also complimented Macron on “on the successful hosting of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics”.

PM Modi and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed “deepening ties in defence, security, trade and technology”.

“We also talked about how to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas”, PM Modi wrote on X about the topics discussed with Meloni, whom he had hosted in New Delhi in March 2023.

“India cherishes the long-standing ties with Portugal”, PM Modi said on X after meeting Portugal’s Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

“Our talks focussed on adding more vigour to our economic linkages. Sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen offer many opportunities for more collaboration”, he wrote. “We also talked about strong defence relations, people-to-people linkages and other such subjects”.

India’s Arctic Policy has contributed to further cementing India-Norway relations, PM Modi said after his meeting with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

“We talked about how investment linkages between our nations can improve, particularly in renewable energy, green hydrogen and the blue economy” he wrote on X. “Closer cooperation in sectors like innovation and research were also discussed”.

PM Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had a very productive meeting at which, according to the British Foreign Office, they agreed to relaunch the trade talks between the two countries.

PM Modi also had many short informal meetings with several leaders.

On X, PM Modi called his meeting with Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, “a lovely interaction”.

Recalling Sanchez’s visit to India last month, he wrote, “From Vadodara to Rio, the interactions continue”!

During the visit, India and Spain inaugurated the pioneering private military manufacturing complex in Vadodara, a collaboration of Tata and Airbus Spain.

PM Modi noted on X that he had a” wonderful interaction” with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

PM Modi visited Singapore in September 2024, and the two countries signed memorandums of understanding on cooperation in digital technology, semiconductors, health and medicine, education, and skills development.

As the leaders were seated around the conference table waiting for the meeting to start, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa went over to PM Modi for a brief greeting.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also dropped by for a brief chat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor