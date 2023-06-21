Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone launches 'open yards' to support diverse business activities

Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], June 21 (ANI/WAM): Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has launched 'open yards' as a part of its comprehensive facility offerings. Located in the mainland area of the Al Ghail Industrial Zone, these units are readily available for businesses seeking expansive and versatile spaces for their operations.

With the introduction of these new open yards, investors are provided with the opportunity to operate across a spectrum of over 100 activities, duly approved by key government authorities, including RAK Civil Defence, and the General Resources Authority (GRA).

Designed with a business-first perspective, the open yards come as 1,035 m2 levelled plots enclosed by boundary walls. Each yard includes a pre-built 35 m2 office, affording businesses the flexibility to customise their operational set-up. In addition, each open yard is connected to utilities such as electricity, CCTV cameras and a fire-fighting system.

Located strategically close to Etihad Rail and a mere 5 minutes away from the main highway, the open yards offer businesses excellent connectivity to neighbouring emirates. These facilities support quick operational set-up with minimal capital expenditure and offer the flexibility to modify the facility according to business needs.

These open yards are optimally designed to support a wide range of industries. They provide an ideal solution for trading companies that require ample space for the storage of large cargo, including heavy machinery, construction materials, equipment, and automobiles. The open layout allows for efficient inventory management and accessibility, significantly improving operational workflows.

In addition, the open yards are a practical choice for businesses engaged in activities that require outdoor assembly. These spaces are adaptable to a variety of assembly configurations, offering ample room for workers and equipment to operate freely, enhancing productivity and safety.

Furthermore, the units cater to the needs of automotive repair workshops. They provide enough space for vehicle storage and repair operations, making them a convenient and versatile choice for businesses in the automotive industry.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad commented, "At RAKEZ, we remain committed to fostering a conducive environment that adapts to the evolving needs of businesses. The introduction of these open yards is a testament to our mission. We understand the necessity for spaces that offer adaptability, flexibility and the capacity to handle a multitude of operations across various sectors. Our new open yards have been specifically designed with this understanding in mind. We believe that these unique provisions will significantly improve operational workflows, enhance productivity and encourage growth within our business community."

"Our focus has always been on offering our investors more than just a place to operate. We provide them with a comprehensive ecosystem conducive to their success. The introduction of the open yards aligns perfectly with this philosophy, offering unmatched flexibility and a host of pre-installed features, tailored to support and facilitate business operations in an efficient way," Jallad added. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor