Ras Al Khaimah Tourist Police enhances efforts to serve tourists to the emirate

Dubai [UAE], August 16 (ANI/WAM): The Ras Al Khaimah Tourist Police plays an important role in enhancing the security and safety of tourists, in the implementation of the Ministry of Interior's vision to make the UAE the best country in the world in achieving security and safety, by working effectively and efficiently to maintain tourism security through providing smart and innovative proactive services and awareness programmes to preserve lives and property.

To strengthen the bond between the police and the resident communities and tourists in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah Tourist Police is keen to meet continuously with tourists, investors, managers, officials and hotel guests in the emirate, to listen to their opinions, comments and suggestions and respond to them by working to unify and combine efforts to develop the best future solutions to confront potential challenges and remove obstacles and barriers between police officers and tourists.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourist Police has enhanced security awareness among tourists by intensifying communication channels between it and hotel employees and hotel guests by providing a series of awareness lectures in cooperation with the Drugs Department, the Explosives Department, the Cybercrime Department, and the National Ambulance, during the first half of 2024, with the aim of educating the hotel sector about the most important challenges that may face the first line concerned with dealing with tourists and raising their security awareness and training them to develop appropriate solutions and take the necessary decisions, in addition to educating tourists about the dangers of addiction and the use of psychotropic substances, and how to identify users with the aim of protecting tourists from the scourge of addiction and drug abuse. (ANI/WAM)

