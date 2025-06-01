Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation departs from Denmark visit for UK

Copenhagen [Denmark], June 1 : An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, departed from Denmark on Saturday (local time) for the United Kingdom as part of India's efforts to reach out to partner countries to highlight its firm stance against cross-border terrorism and its policy of zero-tolerance to terrorism.

Earlier during the Denmark leg of the visit, Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly responded to a group of Pakistani nationals who raised anti-India slogans outside a venue hosting the Indian delegation in Copenhagen. He dismissed the protest as an act of "desperation" and advised people to "ignore them with impunity"

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Copenhagen, Ravi Shankar Prasad suggested the disruption was caused by the wide coverage of the global outreach programme to convey India's firm stance against terrorism.

"I was very surprised to see Pakistanis here raising slogans...our programme is going very well...we are getting wide coverage...their handlers in Pakistan must have told them to do something. They have come here in desperation. Pakistan is a desperate country that lives in desperation. Ignore them with impunity," Prasad said.

He further highlighted the human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Balochistan, highlighting the plight of civilians in those regions.

"What kind of ill treatment in PoK people are suffering, do you know? They are crying to shift to India...in Balochistan, women are given the worst barbaric treatment possible...Pakistan is in great commotion today...We fought four conventional wars...none of this India started, we only responded, and Pakistan lost all of them... 'Jinnah ne banaya Pakistan woh ban gayi General ki Dukan' (Jinnah created Pakistan, it became an Army General's shop," Prasad said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted the unity of all Indian parties against Pakistan.

"I am from the same Shiv Sena that dug up the cricket pitch to not allow Pakistan to play a cricket match in India and with the same commitment, I'm part of the joint delegation that has come from all political parties to say that as Indians we stand one and nobody can divide us," she said.

The Indian delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran is in Copenhagen.

