Rawalpindi police registers case against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders for protest outside Adiala jail

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 17 : The Rawalpindi police have lodged a case against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including party leader Seemabia Tahir for holding a protest outside Adiala Jail, where party founder Imran Khan is currently incarcerated, The Express Tribune reported.

The case, filed under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, accused the protesters of violating the law, resisting police, and damaging police uniforms. Six PTI workers, including Naveed Akhtar, Noman Tariq, Zubair Hussain, Aqeel Khan and Maqsood Zafar, have been arrested in connection with the protest.

Furthermore, the names of five other people, including Ahmed Hasan and Mubasher Kanju, have been mentioned in the case, along with several others whose identities remain unknown, The Express Tribune reported.

PTI has been holding protests across the country, particularly against the alleged rigging in the general elections held on February 8. The party has been demanding the restoration of their "stolen mandate" and the immediate release of party leaders, including former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since May 2023, The Express Tribune reported.

On March 10, the PTI held a protest across the nation against alleged manipulation in the February 8 polls. However, these protests were met with heavy-handed measures in Punjab, where a Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government has assumed power, resulting in the detention of scores of PTI workers and leaders, including Sardar Latif Khosa and Salman Akram Raja.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. The PTI dominated the election results, with the highest number of successful candidates in the February 8 general elections. However, the party has alleged rigging in the polls.

On June 9, an aircraft carrying the message 'Release Imran Khan' was spotted over the stadium during the India versus Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) posted a video of the incident on their X handle, captioned 'Release Imran Khan'. Khan (71), who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges including the Toshakhana case and un-Islamic marriage case.

