RBI approves Rs 30,307 cr as dividend to Centre for FY22

By IANS | Published: May 20, 2022 04:24 PM2022-05-20T16:24:05+5:302022-05-20T16:35:43+5:30

New Delhi, May 20 The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said its Board approved the transfer of Rs 30,307 crore surplus as dividend to the Centre for the accounting year FY22.

It decided to maintain the contingency risk buffer at 5.50 per cent.

As per a framework, the RBI has to maintain a contingency risk buffer of 5.5-6.5 per cent of its balance sheet.

The 596th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held on Friday at Mumbai under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, and reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and the impact of recent geopolitical developments.

It also discussed the working of the central bank during the year April 2021-March 2022 and approved the Annual Report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the accounting year 2021-22.

