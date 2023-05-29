RBI Guv says gaps noticed in banks' governance

New Delhi, May 29 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank has noticed gaps in the governance of some banks, even though it has issued guidelines for the same.

"It is necessary that boards and managements do not allow such gaps to creep in," Das said at a conference of banks' directors organised by the RBI in Mumbai.

The event was organised for private sector lenders by the apex bank.

"While these gaps have been mitigated, it is necessary that boards and the managements do not allow such gaps to creep in," Das said in his speech.

The RBI governor further said that it is the joint responsibility of the chairmen of the banks' board and the directors to ensure robust governance.

