RBI to restore regulated markets' trading hours to pre-pandemic timings

Mumbai, April 11 The trading hours of various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank will be restored, from April 18, to timings which were applicable during the pre-pandemic period, it was announced on Monday.

The opening time for regulated financial markets will be restored to their pre-pandemic timing of 9 a.m., an RBI statement said.

The trading hours for various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank were amended effective from April 7, 2020 in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by Covid-19. Subsequently, with abatement of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020.

"With the substantial easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9 a.m.," the statement said.

