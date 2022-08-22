RBL Bank introduces Super Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits

Mumbai, Aug 22 RBL Bank has announced a launch of Super Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits Product, which will offer highly competitive interest rates on all fixed deposits, especially in 15 months bucket.

Under the newly launched product, the bank will be offering an additional interest rate of 0.75 per cent p.a. on Fixed Deposits to Super Senior Citizens i.e. age group of 80 years and above.

Hence taking the 15 month interest rate to 7.75 per cent p.a.

"We are delighted to offer additional rates to our Super Senior Citizens on the occasion of International Senior Citizens day. We value the contribution of our Senior Citizens and are launching special rates and services with an endeavour to make Banking simple and attractive," said Surinder Chawla, Head, Retail Liabilities, Fee and Digital Bank, RBL Bank.

